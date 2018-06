Photo: Romain Maurice (Getty Images)

Whenever I think of former major league slugger Sammy Sosa, I am reminded of old-Kanye lyrics that I always adapt to include the now light-skinned ex-baseball player:



I got a dark-skinned girl look like Sammy Sosa

I got a light-skinned girl look like Sammy Sosa

Somewhere after Sosaā€™s retirement from baseball, images of the player in different stages of pigmentation loss began popping up online, and so did speculation. Many wondered if Sosa was suffering from a skin disease because surely the once mocha-colored Sosa wouldnā€™t choose to look like an out-of-work vampire on purpose.

Photo: Romain Maurice (Getty Images)

In 2009, Sosa admitted to Univision that his newfound skin color was the result of bleaching cream.



ā€œItā€™s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin tone,ā€ he said. ā€œItā€™s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. Iā€™m not a racist; I live my life happily.ā€

Even though Sosa chose to look like an exhausted hologram of his old self, heā€™s heard all the negative comments and heā€™s tired of it.

ā€œLook at what I am today,ā€ Sosa told Sports Illustrated while pointing out the luxurious space inside the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah hotel in Dubai, where the interview took place. Sosa, who is a legal resident of the United Arab Emirates, added, ā€œThis is my life, and I donā€™t take garbage from nobody. I do whatever I want.ā€

Sosa, who was born in the Dominican Republic, began his career in MLB back in 1989 with the Texas Rangers and later become a star with the Chicago Cubs. Sosa had a celebrated career, but he began making news shortly after retiring when his skin began looking like a chewed cow tongue.



Itā€™s fine for Sosa to wish that he didnā€™t have to talk about his skin color, but he has to admit that the change has been drastic.