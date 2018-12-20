Photo: Vince Bucci (Getty Images)

The Donald J. Trump parody Twitter account is hilarious. Today, out of nowhere, it posted this uproarious tweet before the actual president’s signing of a farm bill.



The Root staff writer Michael Harriot: That isn’t a parody account, Stephen.

Me: Wait, what are you saying?

MH: I’m saying that the president tweeted that from his official presidential Twitter account that is going to be archived and kept so that years from now, space children will know exactly how the world ended.

Me: Holy fuck, we are going to die.

Trump recently and randomly announced on Twitter that he’s removing troops from Syria, a move that Vice President Vladimir Putin praised. The government is on the verge of shutting down unless the president gets funding for his border wall and now the president is tweeting throwback Thursday tweets of what appears to be an audition for Hee Haw.

And because everything is upside down, I’m agreeing with Ann Coulter, who called his presidency a “joke” and noted that he’s only serving one term because why would anyone vote for him again?

Do you remember when the presidency was held in such high esteem by white people that they thought a tan suit was undignified?

He has on overalls, y’all.

A hillbilly onesie.

This is the man creating our economic policy. This is the brain that is in charge of the most powerful army in the world. This is the decision-making of the man who controls the nuclear button. This man.

“Why would you [vote for him again]?” the provocative author and columnist asked, the Hill reports. “To make sure, I don’t know, Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] can make money? That seems to be the main point of the presidency at this point.”

“They’re about to have a country where no Republican will ever be elected president again,” Coulter added. “Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.”

Trump then unfollowed Coulter on Twitter. And this is the fucking president!

I hate everything.

At least he had the pitchfork, though. I’m sure Satan appreciated the shout out.