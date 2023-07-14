Our Favorite Black-Owned Etsy Shops

Our Favorite Black-Owned Etsy Shops

From colorful jewelry to unique stationary to handcrafted wooden furniture, the online marketplace can connect you to independent Black-owned businesses.

Angela Johnson
Our Favorite Black-Owned Etsy Shops
Photo: Etsy.com

Whether you’re shopping for jewelry, home decor or beauty products, if you looking for something unique, Etsy is the place to go. The online marketplace is loaded with independent creators from every corner of the globe selling their goods directly to consumers. It’s also a great place to shop items directly from Black-owned shops and have them shipped directly to your door.

With thousands of sellers on the platform, it can be overwhelming. But these are a few of our favorite Black-owned Etsy shops you should support during Black Business Month and beyond.

Saharas Essentials

Saharas Essentials
Photo: Etsy.com/saharasessentials

Saharas Essentials is one of our favorite shops for beautifully handmade jewelry and accessories. There’s always something new, so you have plenty of reasons to come back again and again. These gold plated brass drop earrings are everything

Kingsley Leather

Kingsley Leather
Photo: Etsy.com/KinglseyLeather

Kingsley Leather is a UK-based shop specializing in personalized leather gifts. Leather and brass cufflinks, card holders and belts are just a few of the handcrafted gifts you’ll find.

Shop DomoINK

Shop DomoINK
Photo: Etsy.com/ShopDomoINK

Domonique Brown is California-based artist behind ShopDomoINK, a shop that is a must for colorful art prints, apparel, home decor, and more.

Elysium Naturals Co

Elysium Naturals Co
Photo: Etsy.com/ElysiumNaturalsCo

Elysium Naturals Co is a popular destination for natural whipped shea butter. Choose from a variety of sizes and scents, and get ready to smell delicious.

Crafted Glory Design

Crafted Glory Design
Photo: Etsy.com/CraftedGloryDesign

For custom handmade wooden pieces, we love Crafted Glory Design. Although most of the items in the shop are furniture pieces, there are some jewelry pieces. All of the items are handmade to order. We love these end tables.

M.J. Allen Jewelry

M.J. Allen Jewelry
Photo: Etsy.com/mjallenjewelry

M.J. Allen Jewelry is the place to find unique hand crafted jewelry. From hand painted wooden earrings to chunky tube bracelets, you’ll find plenty of pieces to make your outfits pop.

CanDid Art Accessories

CanDid Art Accessories
Photo: Etsy.com/CanDidArtAccessories

Owned by Candice Cox, CanDidArtAccessories sells gifts “influenced by the modern African Diaspora and cosmic geometry.” The site is stocked with beautiful jewelry, but we really love this Crown Greeting Card Box Set.

Belna Candle Company

Belna Candle Company
Photo: Etsy.com/BelnaCandleCompany

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or find a great gift, Belna Candle Company has hand-poured soy candles, goat’s milk soaps and lotions. We love the Deluxe Black Girl Magic Gift Set, that comes with a candle, Scented Goat’s Milk Soap and Scented Goat’s Milk Lotion.

Lovely Earthlings

Lovely Earthlings
Photo: Etsy.com/LovelyEarthlings

Art prints and greeting cards guaranteed to make you smile are what you’ll get at Lovely Earthlings, owned by artist Karina Daniel Parris.

Alchemy Jewelry

Alchemy Jewelry
Photo: Etsy.com/AlchemyJewelry

No pierced ears? No problem. Alchemy Jewelry sells stunning clip-on earrings in a variety of shapes, sizes and vibrant colors.

CeCe Finery

CeCe Finery
Photo: Etsy.com/CeCeImagery

At CeCe Finery, you’ll find colorful Afrocentric accessories with a unique twist. These colorful crossbody bags were a Etsy Designs Awards 2021 Finalist.

Tara Jayne Designs

Tara Jayne Designs
Photo: Etsy.com/TaraJayneDesigns

 Tara Jayne Designs sells hand poured and painted concrete coasters and catchall trays. You’ll never have to worry about water rings on your table again.

Don’t Sleep Interiors

Don't Sleep Interiors
Photo: Etsy.com/DontSleepInteriors

If you need to spruce up your space, check out Don’t Sleep Interiors, which features pillows, posters and mugs. The book nerd in me couldn’t resist this double-sided James Baldwin pillow.

BoldLookHeadWraps

BoldLookHeadWraps
Photo: Etsy.com/boldlookheadwraps

BoldLookHeadWraps is our favorite for satin lined head wraps, scrub caps, bonnets and jumbo shower caps that don’t give you a headache.

ShopCandiceLuter

ShopCandiceLuter
Photo: Etsy.com/shopcandiceluter

A 2021 Etsy Design Award Grand Prize Winner, Candice Luter creates unique mirrors and macrame wall hangings that will steal the focus in any room. She adds new styles and colors to her shop every month, so you’ll want to come back often to find something great.

