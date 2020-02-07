Oscars Still White: April Reign Explains Why 'Diversity' Alone Isn't Cutting It

“ If you’re throwing a party and you want everybody to come, equity is ensuring that there are different price points. Diversity is inviting everybody. Inclusion is actually asking people to dance once their act at the party.﻿“ —April Reign

It’s 2020 and this awards season is looking real white. What happened to all of those “diversity” initiatives, you say? Enter attorney April Reign.

The diversity and inclusion advocate behind #OscarsSoWhite brought the conversation about the overt whiteness of the Oscars—its nominees and voters—to Twitter in 2015.

Because of this activism, in 2016, the Academy committed to substantive change—setting a goal to double its diverse membership by 2020. But as the 2020 Oscar nominees suggest, there’s still a need for the conversation to continue; both during awards season and beyond. Issues of diversity and inclusion span far past Tinseltown.

“There is really not an industry in the United States that is not affected by the lack of inclusion of marginalized communities,” Reign said.

