Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
VideoA Word

Oscars Still White: April Reign Explains Why 'Diversity' Alone Isn't Cutting It

Felice León
Filed to:April Reign
358
2
Save

It’s 2020 and this awards season is looking real white. What happened to all of those “diversity” initiatives, you say? Enter attorney April Reign.

The diversity and inclusion advocate behind #OscarsSoWhite brought the conversation about the overt whiteness of the Oscars—its nominees and voters—to Twitter in 2015.

Advertisement

Because of this activism, in 2016, the Academy committed to substantive change—setting a goal to double its diverse membership by 2020. But as the 2020 Oscar nominees suggest, there’s still a need for the conversation to continue; both during awards season and beyond. Issues of diversity and inclusion span far past Tinseltown.

“There is really not an industry in the United States that is not affected by the lack of inclusion of marginalized communities,” Reign said.

See the entire video above.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

The Root’s Clapback Mailbag: The State of the Clapback Is Strong

Mayor Pete’s Invisible Black Police

Books in Blackface: Barnes & Noble Celebrates Black History Month by Showcasing White Books

Charleston News Broadcast Confuses U.S. Senate Candidate Jaime Harrison With Shoplifting Suspect: 'It Is Shocking and Disturbing'

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement