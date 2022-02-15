After years of no hosts, and amid rumors swirling about this year’s fate, it appears the Academy Awards have solidified the lucky folks who’ll be taking on the role: And it’s none other than our beloved Regina Hall, comedian Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

As we previously reported at The Root, there was strong speculation last week that not one, not two, but three people would be doing host duties, and now we finally have some names and faces to go along with it.

“We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” said Hall, Schumer and Sykes per a press release provied to The Root.

Oscar s and Girls Trip producer Will Packer echoed similar sentiments:

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Added Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, “We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all. Hosting this star-studded party are three powerful, funny women inviting us to laugh and cheer for the year’s best and brightest in film.”



I don’t know about you but I, for one, am very excited to see what kind of shenanigans Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes cook up. I’ve long been a fan of both women. Their comedic timing and talent is well-documented and worthy of praise and recognition. I’m hella positive these ladies will bring the energy needed to shake up the show.

The 94th annual Academy Awards premieres Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC. For all the Blackity-black nominees, be sure to visit here. For all others, head on over to oscars.org.