The countdown is on to the 94th annual Academy Awards, airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.

Advertisement

Much like the large-scale ceremonies that came before it, there’s long been talk of whether or not masks or proof of vaccination will be requirements given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Well, according to Deadline, it appears neither of the aforementioned things will be required. Yup, that’s right. This year’s ceremony will likely have no plans for mask mandate, thanks in large part to easing state restrictions in California and a technicality that categorizes the awards show under “protocols for TV production and not an indoor “mega-events.” Attendees will also only have to show proof of a recent negative Covid test in order to be allowed in, which falls in line with city and state requirements.

“As current rates of community transmission continue to decrease, it is likely that the threshold for Indoor Mega Events will soon increase to 1,000 attendees. Public Health will work with the Oscars on their COVID protocols in-line with what is required for television production,” said a rep from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

Additionally, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, it appears we now have a better clue as to how the popular ceremony will handle hosting. On Friday, insiders close to the telecast planning team revealed The Academy will be employing a three-host strategy, one host for each hour the show goes on.

THR with more:

After three years of hostless Oscars, the multi-host strategy helps address the biggest deterrents for potential emcees — the time commitment of preparing for the lengthy show and the often unflattering glare of the spotlight that the high-pressure gig can shine on entertainers. The plan also gives the Academy an opportunity to hire hosts who can attract different demographics to the flagging ABC telecast.

The 94th annual Academy Awards, premiere Sunday, March 27 at 8p.m. ET only on ABC. For the full list of nominees, head on over to oscars.org.