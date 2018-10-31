Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

With less than a week to go before Georgia decides if Democrat Stacey Abrams will become the country’s first black woman governor, Abrams just received a huge endorsement from black America’s second favorite first lady, Oprah Winfrey.



The television talk show host turned television mogul has joined sides to help battle the fuck boy shit brewing in one of America’s tightest races—which is tight only because of voter suppression—and all kinds of lame shit from Brian Kemp, Abrams opponent, who just so happens to be the current Georgia secretary of state and just so happens to oversee the state’s election process.

The sleight-of-hand politics being played by Kemp is so bad that on Monday, former president and former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter asked Kemp to step down as secretary of state since he was running for governor, Reuters reports.

Winfrey, who has never shied away from politics and at one point was the people’s champ to run for president before shooting down the rumors, is reported to be appearing with Abrams in Cobb and DeKalb counties to discuss “the critical value of women in leadership and what is at stake for our communities in the election,” Reuters reports.

“Oprah Winfrey has inspired so many of us through the years with her unparalleled ability to form real connections and strengthen the bonds of family and community,” Abrams told NBC News in a statement. “I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”

And get this:

Winfrey, 63, stole the show at January’s Golden Globes awards ceremony with a speech against sexual harassment and assault. It sparked an online campaign to persuade her to run against Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the next election cycle.

“It’s not something that interests me,” Winfrey told InStyle magazine in January. “I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Kemp is pulling out the heavy-hitters as well, reaching into the bottom of a celibate dustbin to convince Vice President Mike Pence to join him on the same day that Oprah is reported to join the Abrams camp, which is laughable. It’s like finding out that Abrams is throwing a concert featuring Beyonce and Kemp is throwing a concert with Aaron Carter.

Good luck with that.