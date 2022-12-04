Those of you who’ve been hotly anticipating the new ride dedicated to Disney’s first Black princess won’t have much longer to wait. Ever s ince the new attraction was announced in 2020, Imagineers have been hard at work designing an immersive experience inspired by both the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog” and the heart and soul of New Orleans.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in late 2024, will feature Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans. The scene pictured above captures the moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar. Fireflies will light up the night and invite you deeper into the bayou, as zydeco music fills the air. Like so many musical genres, zydeco brings together the sounds and styles of many cultures, something Disney has been striving to provide more and more to park visitors.

Since we haven’t seen these characters for awhile, it will be interesting to see how Disney introduces them to a new generation of kids . All we can say is that it will be so nice to have a park experience dedicated to a character as beloved as Tiana because, as we well know, representation matters.