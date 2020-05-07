One of Trump’s Personal Valets Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A member of the secret service stands next to President Donald Trump’s limo as unused American Airline jets are seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport during his first trip since widespread COVID-19 related lockdowns went into effect May 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo : Brendan Smialowski ( Getty Images )

Either President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are the outbreak monkeys destined to infect the entire White House with the coronavirus since they insist on not following any of the orders that the rest of the country must follow, or they’ve moved one step closer to contracting the virus, as one of the president’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus.



According to CNN, the man, who is a part of an elite military unit with the U.S. Navy, tested positive on Wednesday. The test was later confirmed by a White House physician. The positive test reportedly upset the president but it was unclear if Trump was mad about his valet catching the virus or if he was upset that he’d have to use another valet while this one took sick leave or both.

The White House issued a statement to CNN confirming the positive test results.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement, CNN reports. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

A White House source told CNN that the valet exhibited “symptoms” Wednesday morning, and added that “the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was “hitting the fan” in the West Wing.”

CNN notes that “Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the senior staffers who regularly interact with them are still being tested weekly for coronavirus.”

This story is breaking, please check back for updates.