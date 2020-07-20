The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

One of the Men Accused in Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Is Also a Suspect in a Sex Crime Investigation

zacklinly1
Zack Linly
Filed to:Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud ArberyWilliam 'Roddie' Bryan Jr.Georgia Bureau of InvestigationsSex Crimessex crime investigationCamden County
8
1
Illustration for article titled One of the Men Accused in Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Is Also a Suspect in a Sex Crime Investigation
Screenshot: First Coast News YouTube

On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced that one of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery is also being investigated by state and local police for a possible sex crime violation.

Advertisement

William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr.—the man who recorded the viral video of Arbery’s shooting and was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in late May—was denied bond during a hearing in Cobb County on Friday, where all three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges in the death Arbery, according to CNN. The sex crime allegations against Bryan were mentioned in passing by the prosecution at that hearing.

No details have been released regarding what sex-related crime or crimes Bryan is accused of, but, according to NBC News, the GBI said the alleged crimes happened in Camden County, Ga., which is just south of Glyn County, the area where Arbery was killed, and borders the state of Florida.

Advertisement

GBI wrote on Twitter that the investigation is “active and ongoing” and that its involvement in the investigation came at the request of Camden County officials.

G/O Media may get a commission
Mystery Ranch Mystery Rover

The other two men involved in Arbery’s death, Travis and Gregory McMichael, are also charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment as well as aggravated assault.

Zack Linly

Zack Linly is a poet, performer, freelance writer, blogger and grown man lover of cartoons

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Here's Some Books I Love So Much That I Hate the Authors of Them

Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion as She Was 'Trying to Leave,' Witnesses Not Cooperating With Police

I Know I'm Late and Maybe Exaggerating a Bit but Renée Elise Goldsberry's 'Satisfied' Performance Is the Best Thing That's Ever Happened in the History of the Universe

Two Indiana Men Charged With Felonies in Connection to the Alleged ‘Attempted Lynching’ of a Black Man

DISCUSSION

enkidu-the-atheist
Enkidu

A misogynist and a bigot...is anyone surprised?