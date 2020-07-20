One of the Men Accused in Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Is Also a Suspect in a Sex Crime Investigation

Screenshot : First Coast News YouTube

On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced that one of the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery is also being investigated by state and local police for a possible sex crime violation.



William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr.—the man who recorded the viral video of Arbery’s shooting and was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment in late May—was denied bond during a hearing in Cobb County on Friday, where all three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges in the death Arbery, according to CNN. The sex crime allegations against Bryan were mentioned in passing by the prosecution at that hearing.



No details have been released regarding what sex-related crime or crimes Bryan is accused of, but, according to NBC News, the GBI said the alleged crimes happened in Camden County, Ga., which is just south of Glyn County, the area where Arbery was killed, and borders the state of Florida.



GBI wrote on Twitter that the investigation is “active and ongoing” and that its involvement in the investigation came at the request of Camden County officials.

The other two men involved in Arbery’s death, Travis and Gregory McMichael, are also charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment as well as aggravated assault.