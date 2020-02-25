One More Time: Another Professor Has Said The N-Word at the University of Oklahoma

Photo : Brett Deering ( Getty Images )

Alright y’all, I’m pretty certain that there has been a concerted effort by educators to make this the worst Black History Month of all time. The amount of head -assery that has occurred over the past 25 days has got your boy in disbelief.

According to CNN, a professor at the University of Oklahoma has said the n -word. The professor issued a trigger warning to her class before reading a historical text that was apparently chock full of hard-R’s. Mind you, this is the same school where a professor said “Ok, boomer,” is the exact same thing as the N-word only two weeks ago.

Advertisement

“It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power,” said the university’s interim president Joseph Harroz, Jr in a written apology. Harroz noted that this occurred before the university could roll out its new diversity training formed in the wake of the last professor using the n-word.

I mean, she could have just said “ n-word” . Hell, she could’ve even got a Black guest lecturer if she wanted to make a point about the word. I just don’t get it, y’all. I went to school in Georgia, Ohio and Arizona. All hella white red states. I managed to get through all four levels of education without hearing one n-word from a professor. Sure, there was always that awkward moment where the entire class wanted to know specifically how I felt during Black History Month but shit, man. At least my teachers didn’t have the audacity to bust out the hard-R during a screening of Roots.

I think we might need to look into instituting diversity training for people getting teaching degrees. Lesson one: Don’t use racial slurs. Just don’t.



