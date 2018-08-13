Photo: Aaron Davidson (Getty Images)

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and Kanye West have a lot in common. They are both black, they both love, or loved, in Omarosa’s case, Donald Trump and they both have an odd schedule of releasing fire tracks.



During an appearance on Meet the Press, Omarosa released a recording of White House chief of staff John Kelly introducing her ass to the big boot out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. On Monday, Omarosa shared a short audio clip on Today of the president sounding completely unaware that his favorite black and official leader of the Electric Slide during executive functions had been fired.

“Nobody even told me about it,” Trump says in the recording of a phone call that Omarosa claims was in December, a day after she’d been fired. “I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Goddammit. I don’t love you leaving at all,” HuffPost reports.



All of this—the sharing of secret recordings, is to promote her book, Unhinged: The story of how a self-promoting black woman worked her way into the one of the most divisive, racist administration’s in the history of America Unhinged.

During her appearance on Today, the Omarosa we all know and love was combative and defensive. She claimed that she didn’t know whether Trump was lying about not knowing that she’d been fired (of course he knew) and admitted that Trump is a serial liar but added that she “never expected him to lie to the country.”

Advertisement

Omarosa also claimed that she was falsely imprisoned before being fired.

“It’s not acceptable for four men to take a woman into a room, lock the door and tell her ‘wait,’ and tell her that she cannot leave,” she said, HuffPost reports. “It also is unacceptable to not allow her to have her lawyer or her counsel, and the moment I said ‘I would like to leave’ and they said I can’t go, it became false imprisonment.”



HuffPost also notes that your girl was not only short with her answers, but she tried to abruptly end the interview.

Advertisement

“You know that we have an interview right after this, and I know you want to go with more time. You know it’s a seven-minute interview. Now we’re at 10,” Newman told host Savannah Guthrie. “The book comes out tomorrow. I hope your viewers will take an opportunity to read it and learn about this incredible journey that I had for 15 years with the president of the United States.”

While the White House didn’t respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, that didn’t stop Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, from claiming that the president “made” Omarosa.

“Donald Trump made her. What kind of ingratitude is this? You can tell from the tape, he thought she resigned,” Giuliani said on Fox & Friends.

Advertisement

Giuliani, he of the bottom teeth that looks like he grew up eating bags of rocks for fun, also noted that Omarosa broke the law recording these encounters, although he didn’t provide any evidence to substantiate his position.

Omarosa also called White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Suckabee, a hypocrite for claiming that the book was full of lies from a “disgruntled former White House employee.”

“Don’t you see the irony, of all people, Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying this book is full of lies, when she lies to the American people every day?” Omarosa said.

Advertisement

Trump, being the messy bitch that lives for drama that he is, of course took to Twitter to rail against his former favorite black.

Advertisement

This whole thing is a messy mess of messtastic proportions, but part of me gets the feeling that this is exactly how the president wants it. This is what happens when a reality TV snake fires a reality TV weasel and then the weasel has secretly recorded all of the interactions and writes a tell-all about her time working with the snake. Confused? Good, so are we, but just know this—there are no good guys in this story; there are no redeemable characters; it’s just a bunch of bottom feeders clawing each others eyes out, Love and Hip Hop: The Executive Branch edition.

