Say what you want about former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman, but that woman knows how to play the game, she plays it well, and she plays it to her advantage.

Sources have told The Daily Beast that the queen of sabotage secretly recorded conversations between herself and Donald Trump while she worked in the White House. She is now using said recordings as part of her marketing strategy for her upcoming book, a tell-all appropriately titled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

Omarosa was fired from the White House just like she was fired from The Apprentice, but that apparently has not stopped her flow. She is always plotting and always scheming and, as shocking as it may be for most people, she seems to always be on a come up.

A source told The Daily Beast that they had listened to at least one of her clandestine recordings. The conversations are described as being mostly innocuous, but we all know how the president reacted when it was revealed that his former fixer—attorney Michael Cohen—had secret recordings of him.

I guess we will have to keep our ear to the tweets to find out what he has to say about his one-time loyal employee who has apparently said “eff this” and is now going full scorched earth.

I ain’t mad at you, Omarosa. Do your thing.