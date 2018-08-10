Photo: Michael Reynolds (Getty Images)

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former best black friend to the president, has a new book, Unhinged, which sadly is not an autobiography but a memoir about her time inside the Big House White House.



According to the Daily Beast, Omarosa writes that she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot, and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

Omarosa also claimed that the White House tried to silence her once she left by offering her some $15,000 a month in hush money to keep quiet about her time in the White House. Omarosa obviously said hell no to this reported offer and took her talents to Celebrity Big Brother, which she used to tease stories about her time in the White House and her upcoming book.

To be clear, Omarosa never heard Trump use the racial slur and has never heard the reported Apprentice tape claiming to have captured Trump dropping the N-word but she does cite “three sources as having told her of the existence of the tape and what Trump says on it,” NBC News reports.

Omarosa does claim that she witnessed Trump call White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway—who is half Filipino—racist epithets.

“Would you look at this George Conway article?” she quotes the president as saying. “Fucking FLIP! Disloyal! Fucking Goo-goo,” he said, according to the Guardian.

The devil’s mouthpiece, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Suckabee, refutes Omarosa’s claims.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” Suckabee said, according to the New York Times.

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse, that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”



Profit off her time in the White House? Has Suckabee never met Omarosa? Of course she’s trying to profit off her time in the White House, but it doesn’t make her claims any less false. And that’s the rub when a deplorable writes a tell-all about their time next to the white supremacist in chief. Omarosa was perfectly fine to be the Vinnie to Trump’s Treach. Remember when Trump won the office and Omarosa was out here talking about how everyone was going to have to bow down?

“Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump” was the exact quote.

A snake has written a book about a satanic gecko wearing a blonde lacefront, so take it all with a grain of salt, but just know that Omarosa claims that “that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end.”

Until she needs a resume reference or a couple of dollars to get a pack of Newports and a grape Nehi.