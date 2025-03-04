Omarion Shares These Reasons Why He Doesn't Believe in Monogamy

Ne-Yo isn’t the only R&B singer who is not built to live a monogamous lifestyle. Omarion recently opened up about his love life, and it turns out he views relationships similarly to Ne-Yo.

During a recent interview with Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show, the “Post to Be” singer didn’t leave much left for the viewers’ imagination when it came to his personal life, especially his opinion on monogamous relationships.

When asked about having multiple partners, Omarion said, “I would say for me being open is important, and also — you know, the women just truly outnumber the men, you know what I mean?”

He continued, “I love this conversation because I think when men are open and honest that they don’t wanna have just this one thing for the rest of their life — it gives a woman an opportunity to choose and to further understand a man because I think that women don’t really understand a man. Certain women do, but there’s a larger conversation that has to be had about understanding men and how, you know, we’re meant to spread our seed.”

This is a popular way of thinking for several Black men in the entertainment industry, including Ne-Yo and Nick Cannon.

However, some people on social media did not agree with Omarion’s outlook.

In the comments section on Shepherd’s Instagram, viewers of the show were not afraid to call out the veteran R&B singer.

@tyrabee09 said, “In other words ‘I don’t want to commit’ lol.”

@mizzjanicejg commented, “Just a narcissistic nice way of saying you don’t want a committed relationship! Stop with all the word games & simply say what you really mean!”

@jemapellest3phanie said, “Sir, no. That is all. Y’all just get on my nerves with “ethical non monogamy” and having yall queens aligned with yall nonsense. Not around here, partna.”

Before Omarion, Kofi Siroboe was the celebrity who most recently shared why he practices ethical non-monogamy. During a February interview with the Level Man, the “Girls Trip” actor said monogamy feels like “role-playing” and can often come across as “restrictive.”