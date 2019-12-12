‘Omar’s Coming, Yo!’: House Panel Takes Steps Toward Impeachment Vote

Melania knows what we all know: This nigga’s going to jail.

Photo : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

President Trump’s biggest flaw could be described by my favorite character o n the best television show in American history, The Wire’s Omar Little, who once stated: “A man gotta have a code.” Trump doesn’t have a code. Hell, he doesn’t have a soul, a decent head of hair or a good tanning lotion. He’s cheated on everything: his wife, his taxes, his business dealings, and the racist Midwesterners who are struggling to sell their soybeans.



As such, the House Judiciary Committee is holding a marathon session Thursday to debate the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The debate, if you can call it that, is really a dog and pony show for both Republicans and Dems to pander to their base before the largely partisan 41-member committee votes, which is expected later today.



Advertisement

From t he Associated Press:



Democrats and Republicans launched the two day-session with a lively hearing late Wednesday at the Capitol, delivering sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment. Both sides appealed to Americans’ sense of history — Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s “constitutional crime spree” and Republicans decrying the “hot garbage’’ impeachment and what it means for the future of the country. The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House’s investigation.

There are three camps debating the articles of impeachment: Democrats, Republicans, and Republicans who are fighting to be loved by Trump. Like orphans trying to get adopted, those GOP members are pandering to an audience of one.

The arguments look like this:

Democrats: Trump put the government over his people when he withheld Ukrainian aid in exchange for dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Advertisement

Republicans: There was no quid pro quo!

Republicans that are working to become Trump’s personal manscaper, or Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio: “Democrats are impeaching because ‘they don’t like us’ and read out a long list of Trump’s accomplishments,” as AP reports.

Advertisement

“It’s not just because they don’t like the president, they don’t like us,” Jordan added. “They don’t like the 63 million people who voted for this president, all of us in flyover country, all of us common folk in Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Texas.”

It comes down to two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats: abuse of power for the Biden quid pro quo and obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House’s investigation.



Advertisement

Once this marathon session ends, the committee will vote to send the articles to the full House to vote next week. This will mean more debates over Republican amendments, which they will try to add, but in the end, Democrats, who run the House, won’t allow for that shit.

Who knows how long this judiciary act of primping will go on, but check back for updates as the vote is later today.