Omaha Fashion Week Erupts in Controversy Over Racially Charged Design

A fashion designer is feeling the heat for a controversial look she sent down the runway at Omaha Fashion Week that raised plenty of eyebrows, but she claims the whole thing is just one big misunderstanding. For those of you rushing to Google ‘Omaha Fashion Week,’ we’ll give you a minute.

The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans With This Quick & Easy Hack CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans' Waist With This Quick & Easy Hack

Designer Kelli Molczyk got plenty of backlash for a jacket from the collection she shared at the Nebraska fashion show that included a symbol that looked like a swastika. Although the show happened in late February, show organizers just released a statement this month condemning the design , writing on Facebook that they did not see the jacket at the Rack Check they conducted a few weeks before the show. The show’s producer went on to explain that the design was immediately pulled from the runway and the designer will no longer be allowed to show her work at Omaha Fashion Week.

Advertisement

“I was appalled at the sight of a hate symbol walking on the runway. Those who know me know I staunchly stand against everything that symbol stands for. The anger that it evoked in me was palpable and I had to calm myself before talking with anyone,” the show’s producer wrote. “We made a statement to all ticket holders who attended that evening, all the models backstage who may have seen it, and our hair and makeup team and volunteers and we tried to let everyone know immediately where we stand. The designer will not be allowed to return to the OFW runway or to her panelist position.”

Advertisement

Kelli Molczyk defended her design in a March 21 Instagram post, claiming that the image on the jacket isn’t a swastika, but rather an “antique pinwheel quilt remnant purchased from a well-known store in Central Nebraska two years ago.” She even included a picture of a pinwheel quilt for followers to see for themselves.

Advertisement

“I have never been a part of a hate organization, and I condemn, in the strongest terms, the swastika and any form of hate speech or conduct,” she continued in her post. “To associate me with any such acts of hate or hate groups is reprehensible and defamatory.”

Advertisement

But some people aren’t buying what the designer is selling.

“The designer snuck it in after two rack checks, which tells you she knew it was problematic at best,” wrote someone on Facebook.

Advertisement

Others online are calling out the show organizers for taking so long to speak out.

“You stand against hate but it took a whole week for you to respond against this, probably cause you were protecting the designers name ?” wrote someone on Instagram.

Advertisement

Another Instagram commenter agreed adding that the attention from others is what ultimately got the show’s producers to speak out.

“It is very disturbing how it took others sharing this for you to make a statement,” they wrote.