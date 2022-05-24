Okieriete Onaodowan may have said a sad goodbye to Station 19 earlier this season, but he’s bouncing back strong, with his next starring gig booked.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hamilton star will lead AMC’s comedy Demascus. Created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang), the series has an interesting, fresh premise.

Per the official synopsis: Demascus “is a character-driven exploration of life as an ordinary Black man in America today and revolves around Demascus (Onaodowan), a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series follows these vivid psychological explorations and also features Demascus in his primary reality.”

With the show exploring various realities of Demascus’ life, the project should allow Onaodowan to really stretch himself and play vastly different versions of the character. I’m already curious about what his alternate lives will look like. Are we talking about major changes or is this a Sliding Doors situation where one small thing causes a big shift? If the writing and storyline give him the right showcase, this could be a real breakout role for Onaodowan.

And just in case you wanted more of him, the A Quiet Place II actor will join John Krasinski in Season 3 of Jack Ryan. Per Deadline, he will play a character named Adebayo “Ade” Osoji, and that’s all we know because Prime Video has been incredibly tight-lipped about the upcoming season.

AMC isn’t traditionally known for its comedies, but it does have a track record of delivering fascinating projects that you can’t find other places. Let’s hope the network gives Demascus the same push it does Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead so it doesn’t end up like 61st Street, a brilliantly acted drama that you don’t know about because it doesn’t get the same level of marketing as AMC’s more mainstream, white series. Give these shows a chance to find an audience.