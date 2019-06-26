Photo: iStock

Hip-hop’s cultural impact is undeniable and it appears that it’s one step closer to infiltrating what was once considered unimaginable—the Olympics.

USA Today reports that the International Olympic Committee has greenlit a request from Paris officials to include breakdancing in the 2024 Olympics.

Other approved sports include skateboarding, competitive climbing/bouldering, and surfing. Which, unlike breakdancing, will all be making their auspicious debuts next summer at the 2020 Tokyo Games.



“IOC members have unanimously pre-approved our proposal for additional sports,” Paris Olympics 2024 president Tony Estanguet wrote on Twitter. “With Breaking, Climbing, Skateboarding and Surfing, we want to open the Olympic Family to the youth and offer spectacular #Paris2024 Games.”

In order for breakdancing to officially join the 2024 festivities, a final vote will go down in December 2020.



“It’s important for us in our concept to put sports out of the stadiums and in the heart of the city,” Tony Estanguet, the Paris Olympics 2024 president, said in a statement. “Our aim from the outset has been to highlight what has been the strength of the Games for 32 Olympiads now — the diversity of the sports and the excitement that comes with performance — while also taking the opportunity afforded by the IOC to enhance the program and offer a new dimension.

Upon learning about this news, The Root’s Contributing Editor Angela Helm quipped, “You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far.” And she’s right. If Biggie was still with us, his mind would be blown.

Senior Writer Michael Harriot brought up a great point as well. “If only Rerun were alive to coach the team.”