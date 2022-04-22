An Ohio State University student leader faced criticism after saying he would love for “Black people to be taught they are superior,” reported the student newspaper, The Lantern. The remarks were made during a presentation in March to address the increase in anti-critical race theory legislation.



John Fuller, junior, proposed a resolution condemning anti-CRT legislation to the General Assembly. He said white supremacy is a “relatively new, heavily debated” term that isn’t taught because people are uncomfortable calling white people “superior,” per The Lantern. Fuller also argued that teaching one race to be superior to another is unnecessary since white people are already taught from birth they are superior.

“I would absolutely love to live in a world where Black people were taught that they are superior. I would love it because I full-heartedly believe that. But that’s not the case,” said Fuller, via The Lantern.

More on the situation from Fox News:



Undergraduate Student Government President Jacob Chang told the student newspaper that the comments were “diverging from our values.” “The comments made during the General Assembly session is fundamentally, like, diverging from our values as the student government of Ohio State,” Chang said. “Therefore, it is our responsibility to report a case like this. I think we need to stand in solidarity with all people of color and anyone who suffers from racism, but we need to do it from a space that is unilaterally empowering everyone around them instead of like single out one group.”

An OSU spokesperson told Fox the situation is under review but also cited the Ohio Senate Bill 40 which prohibits state universities from restricting students from exercising their free speech rights.



The resolution ended up passing, however, Chang said he found Fuller’s comments to be “inherently racist,” per the student newspaper. “No matter what race you are from, what background you are from, you cannot say stuff like that.” Chang said to The Lantern.