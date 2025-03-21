Now That Quinta Brunson Is Divorcing White Husband, Black Internet Want Her With This Black Actor

Though a new season may have just begun, it appears things have come to an end when it comes to the relationship between “Abbot Elementary” star Quinta Brunson and her husband Kevin Jay Anik. But folks online are already plotting her next romantic move.

On Thursday it was announced that Brunson and Anik would be dissolving their marriage after three years. While there weren’t any wild stories that came out over the course of their relationship, they were rarely spotted out together and only showed their faces at few events since tying the knot in October 2021.

However, it appears no news doesn’t always mean good news as Brunson filed for divorce earlier this week, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason per PEOPLE. There’s no specific date as to when they separated. Further details of their impending divorce revealed that the two “entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property” and will have to pay for their own attorneys fees.

And though the “Abbott” star has remained quiet in the immediate aftermath, folks online had plenty to say partially because they didn’t realize her husband was a white man. But a majority of folks on X/Twitter immediately began suggesting another potential partner for Brunson: her costar Tyler James Williams.

“Quiet as it’s kept, I’ve wanted Quinta and Tyler together since I saw the sketch for Rome & Julissa on A Black Lady Sketch Show,” wrote one user.

“(1) i hope Quinta has a prenup. (2) i want her & Tyler James Williams to ride off into the sunset & live happily ever after,” said another.

Added one other user in response to the divorce news, “Now she can marry Tyler James Williams.”

“Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson should just go head and be together,” said another.

Who knows, maybe #Granine (or is it #Jegory) will become a thing in real life. If it doesn, we won’t lie and say we wouldn’t be rooting for them.