An off-duty New York Police officer crashed into a car in Brooklyn. That’s bad enough in and of itself, but officer Tanvir Ahmed, 28 reportedly fled the scene. When the victim decided to chase him down (because, you know, insurance), Ahmed allegedly in smashed the man in his face.

The collision occurred at Avenue P and Ocean Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Daily News. After the accident, the victim of the hit and run followed Ahmed to Quentin Road and Dahill Road to confront him.

Cops said Ahmed was allegedly drunk (hence the crash one may presume), and punched the man before taking off. When police caught up with Ahmed, he refused to take the breathalyzer test.

He was charged with assault, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The good ol’ boys in blue, folks.