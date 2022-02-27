Congratulations are in order for Odell Beckham Jr., and his girlfriend, Lauren Woods who welcomed their first child together on February 17th.

“THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever,” the Rams wide receiver captioned his most recent Instagram post.

In the IG carousel, Beckham and Woods lounge comfortably as they snuggle their new bundle of joy. While we can’t see the baby’s face, the tiny toes alone shown in the shot are nearly unbearable for anyone currently battling baby fever.

The couple who went public in November of 2019 posted their pregnancy announcement two years later in November of 2021. In the maternity photos for the then parents-to-be, Woods bears her baby bump in a series of black and white images while Beckham cradles her belly from behind her. The two shared their excitement about their upcoming journey into parenthood in the comments.

“Can’t wait baby,” the NFL player wrote.

Beckham continued praising his partner within the body of his post:

“Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all … EFFORTLESSLY!” he penned. “Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Throughout her pregnancy, the Wild ‘N Out star documented her workouts and shared her struggle with consistency.

“I’ve tried my best to stay active throughout my pregnancy, but let’s be real it ain’t happening like i had planned lol,” the new mom captioned a video posted last November. “I notice such a difference in my energy when I work out even when I’m exhausted.”

As they announced the safe arrival of baby Zydn earthside, other celebrities such as Tyga, Gabrielle Union,and teen basketball phenom Mikey also sent their congratulations via the IG post comment section. We send our own best wishes to the new parents, and the best of love and luck with their new Aquarius angel.