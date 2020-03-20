Obamacare Is More Popular Than Ever. Not Sure Why, Though

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

It has been 10 years since the Affordable Care Act was signed into legislation. Given the amount of bitching that’s been done around the law over the last decade you would think it was a deeply unpopular policy. Turns out, that’s not the case at all.



NBC News released a poll that shows more voters find the law to be good than not. While the poll was split between party lines because America is going to America, the findings overall tracked in favor of the legislation.



From NBC News:



Forty-two percent of all registered voters believe the law is a good idea, compared to 35 percent who think it’s a bad idea, while 23 percent don’t have an opinion. The difference between good idea and bad idea — plus-7 points — is as high as it has been since the NBC News/WSJ poll began tracking the legislation more than 10 years ago.

It’s weird that a law that provides affordable healthcare to those who need it has had so much controversy surrounding it. You would think a majority Christian country would be all for taking care of thy fellow man. I mean personally, I’d rather my tax dollars go towards helping folks stay healthy than towards the ever-expanding military-industrial complex but hey, we didn’t all play Metal Gear Solid growing up.



I can only imagine the law’s popularity will increase in the upcoming years due to the, uh, situation at hand. The Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of the law later this year. This came after the Senate’s 2017 tax overh au l removed the individual mandate in the legislation that would fine anyone who didn’t have insurance. GOP-led states then filed lawsuits claiming the law was now unconstitutional, continuing their long-held belief that if you want to be in good health, then you best be willing to go into insurmountable debt for it.