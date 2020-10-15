Obama: Trump Was a Fan Who Became a Hater

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

Our forever president until further notice confirmed that the president of white supremacy, Donald Trump, led the racist “birther” movement in 2011 for masturbatory purposes, which is, he got off on the attention it gave him.



During an interview with Pod Save America, Obama claimed that Trump was a fan of his early on in his presidency but much like the WWE and Floyd Mayweather before him, Trump learned that there is no reward for being a good guy, so he became the man that he is today: pig vomit.



“And essentially what happened is because the guy just decided he wanted attention, like, whether it was to promote Celebrity Apprentice or whatever, he looked and saw what was being said and he said, ‘oh, if that’s what folks want, I can do that with even less inhibition. I don’t need a dog whistle, I’m just gonna go ahead and say it,’” Obama said on Wednesday, Talking Points Memo reports.



“And that’s how the whole birtherism shtick came about,” he continued.



TPM notes that before Trump became Mr. Birther, he told CNN host Larry King in April 2009 that Obama was doing a “really good job.” Trump also called Obama a “champion” and “sort of a guy that just has a wonderful personality, a good speaker, somebody that people trust.”



Buzzfeed News also notes that in Trump’s book, Think Like a Champion, Trump said Obama “proved that determination combined with opportunity and intelligence can make things happen—and in an exceptional way.”



“The fact that he accomplished what he has—in one year and against great odds—is truly phenomenal,” Trump wrote.



Further proving that Trump is just a chameleon who has found a place in the racist mud swamp he calls home. And as TPM notes, after all of this glowing praise heaped on Obama that just a few years later, Trump would push the racist birther theory that Obama was an illegitimate president who was not born in the U.S. and demand that the president show his birth certificate. Trump would relent on these claims in 2016 but refused to take any blame for pushing this bullshit, which he’s now using to target Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

For the TL;DR crowd: Trump was a fan of Obama but realized that hate resonates with racists, so he became an Obama hater. Basically, it’s the story of Hulk Hogan becoming Hollywood Hogan.