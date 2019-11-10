O.J. Simpson Sues Cosmopolitan Hotel For Defamation, But Not TMZ

The juice is sour!

O.J. Simpson is hopping mad and taking matters into his own hands.

Let’s just hope this go round no one has to say anything about a glove fitting his hand — if you catch my drift.

The fallen football legend is suing Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel for defamation after planting incriminating stories about him being drunk, disruptive and unruly to celebrity gossip sites, most notably TMZ.

According to the Associated Press, the 73-year-old disgraced Hall of Famer filed the lawsuit Thursday against Nevada Property 1 LLC, the corporate owner of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

In November 2017, TMZ reported that an anonymous staffer blabbed that “around midnight... Simpson was drunk and became disruptive at the Clique bar.”

Harvey Levin’s groundbreaking website also attributed sources claiming he became angry with bar employees and began smashing glasses.

Simpson, who resides in Sin City, was banned from the posh hotel two years ago.

Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, alleges his client has been maligned on social media due to the stories about the alleged incident at the hotel, which he has denied all along.

Simpson, who joined Twitter in June (why?), stating he had “a little gettin’ even to do.”

Since then, he has been often lambasted about the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ronald Goldman, for which he was tried and acquitted of.

“Now we’ve got Twitter. We’ve got a lawsuit, We’ll see how things play out,” LaVergne said.

Sounds like an ambulance chase if there ever was one.

The 73-year old ex-jock remains on parole in Nevada for the 2008 convictions.

The defamation complaint, which TMZ is not named as a defendant, said a parole officer arrived unannounced at Simpson’s Las Vegas home following news reports and administered drug and alcohol tests.

Simpson was found to not have violated probation, the complaint said, and “ultimately determined that the Cosmopolitan’s assertions against Simpson were false.”