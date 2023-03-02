ChaChing! NYC To Pay George Floyd Protesters Millions For Subjected Violence

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New York City, in conjunction with the New York Police Department, will pay millions of dollars to George Floyd protesters who were detained, arrested or subjected to violence. The demonstration took place in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx in June 2020, according to court documents.

The lawyers for the protestors said that: “The NYPD in an operation planned by the highest levels of police officials, kettled protesters on East 136th Street between Brook Avenue and Brown Place and unleashed a brutal assault on more than 300 people, who were injured, arrested, and detained for hours.”

The proposed settlement, which was filed in federal court, said that the city would pay nearly 320 people who participated in the protest. The filing states that New York City has agreed to pay eligible class-action members $21,500 each, as well as an additional $2,500 to each person who received a desk appearance ticket.

However, the two plaintiffs that were named in the case would receive another $21,500 “service award,” the proposed settlement states, which has to be reviewed and approved by the court before going into effect. A spokesperson for the NYPD released a statement explaining the difficulties of the 2020 protests.

They said they were a “challenging moment for the department as officers who themselves were suffering under the strains of a global pandemic did their utmost to help facilitate people’s rights to peaceful expression all while addressing acts of lawlessness including wide-scale rioting, mass chaos, violence, and destruction.”

Joshua Moskovitz, a lawyer for the protesters, commented Wednesday: “The settlement, in our view, reflects an acknowledgment by the city that the NYPD’s actions in Mott Haven on June 4 were tragically wrong.” The total cost of the settlement will be around $7 million.