NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Realizing He’s Full of Shit

Photo : Michael M. Santiago ( Getty Images )

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers not to have people over during Thanksgiving. We are in a fucking pandemic after all and having people outside of your household, even during the holidays, isn’t safe.



Advertisement

Then Cuomo went on radio station WAMC and announced that he planned to have his 89-year-old mother, Matilda, and two of his three adult daughters, Michaela and Cara over to the governor’s mansion in Albany on Thursday because he believes, like most Black parents, that “you do as I say, not as I do!”



Well, New Yorkers were like, fuck that. Not today, playboy.



According to the Guardian, Cuomo’s office quickly “clarified” Thanksgiving plans, and by “clarified” they meant Cuomo canceled those plans with the quickness.



Advertisement

“Given the current circumstances with Covid, [Cuomo] will have to work through Thanksgiving,” his senior adviser Rich Azzopardi told the Wall Street Journal, the Guardian reports.



Did something change? Because last I checked, the pandemic is and had always been a thing.



In fact, Cuomo, dis you?



“Next Thanksgiving, you’ll ask yourself: Did I do everything I could to keep my community safe?” he said, just on Sunday.



Advertisement

Cuomo and his team are so full of shit that on Monday, Cuomo’s mom didn’t even know that her Thanksgiving plans had been canceled. And it’s not her fault. Her son should’ve never invited her.



But this is what politicians do.



Just take California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pandemic group outing to French Laundry, an expensive restaurant, Politico reports.



Advertisement

Cuomo’s people can stop acting like he didn’t know what was going on; he was just busy doing what many Americans are doing during this holiday season, which is weighing the risks against the benefits and that doesn’t make him an asshole. What makes Cuomo an asshole is telling New Yorkers that he doesn’t want them to do it while being dumb enough to say he’s going to do it during a radio interview.



That makes him the Cake Boss of assholes, former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie.



Advertisement

Never forget that Christie closed New Jersey beaches and then took his family there for a nice outing because that’s what assholes do.

