Fascinating poet and author Audre Lorde is getting a biopic. Deadline reports, Jezebel director Numa Perrier is producing and starring in The Erotic through House of Numa Productions alongside Livia Perrier of Bazile Productions.



Advertisement

“Audre Lorde lived fully, loved fiercely and used her words as both weapon and salve. We seek to honor her in an intimate yet bold way,” the director said. “The stories of our poets are necessary as their work continues to give shape and make sense of the world. Audre Lorde said ‘your silence will not protect you’ – and I believe creating a film is one of the most impactful ways to use our voices. House of Numa is dedicated to the centering of Black women who have so often had to work on the fringe yet still impinge society in a powerful way such as Audre Lorde.“

A self-proclaimed “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” Lorde’s work was ahead of its time covering feminism, civil rights, disability, being a lesbian and the Black female identity. She was the 1991 New York Poet Laureate.

There are two documentaries on Lorde’s life. The Berlin Years highlights her life as an activist in Germany from 1984-1992, as she leads the Afro-German movement.

The 1996 documentary A Litany for Survival: The Life and Work of Audre Lorde “charts Audre’s roots in the Caribbean, Harlem and Greenwich Village, her involvement in movements for Civil Rights, Women’s Liberation, Lesbian and Gay Liberation, and as a leader in the development of Black Lesbian Feminist thought, activism and expression. The film also charts her experience with cancer and exemplifies her roles as a teacher and orator.”

Numa Perrier is in post-production on The Perfect Find, a Netflix rom-com starring Gabrielle Union. It’s scheduled to hit screens in 2022. Perrier is also starring in the thriller FuzzyHead.

Are you interested in a film about Audre Lorde?