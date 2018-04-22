Photo: Mark Wallheiser (Getty Images)

Police in Tennessee are on the hunt for Travis Reinking, the man who allegedly killed four people at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tn., in the early hours of Sunday morning. Reinking, 29, of Illinois, allegedly killed two people outside the restaurant and shot and killed two more inside the Nashville-area Waffle House, including a cook. At one point when he stopped shooting, a customer jumped into action and wrestled his gun, a semi-automatic rifle, away from him.

The shooter then fled the scene, on foot, naked.



According to the Metro Nashville Police Department Twitter account, three of the victims died at the scene and the fourth was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In addition to those fatally wounded, 7 others were injured during the attack.



Waffle House asked for the victims to be kept in everybody’s thoughts and prayers because of the seemingly random attack.

The Metro Nashville Police Department issued murder warrants for Reinking, who was last seen in the area walking along Murfreesboro Pike with a pair of pants and shoes, but no shirt or jacket.

If you have any information or have seen Reinking, contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600.

