Now in Things White People Say Aren't Racist: Swastikas. Yup.

There are certain symbols that when seen in public make you go “Oh, t hey racist racist .” At the top of that list would probably be the s wastika and the c onfederate flag. Symbols made popular by groups who’s whole M.O was killing in the name of white supremacy. Apparently though, we’ve had it all wrong.

At least that is if one were to believe the interview William Stark, a homeowner in Iowa , gave FOX32. Stark, an old w hite man because obviously , has taken to decorating the exterior of his home with swastikas and confederate flags. Making matters worse is that his home is directly outside of an elementary school with a 60% non-white student population. When told that the school and students are uncomfortable with the display Stark replied “They don’t know their history, evidently. That’s the only reason I think of that they can think anything bad about it.”

Sigh.

Y’all, j ust look at this.

That is a whole ass Nazi flag. Not just a run of the mill swastika, an ornate recreation of an actual Nazi flag. Not to mention he’s got the tried and true calling card of those who celebrate both “rebel pride” and acts of police brutality running all up and through there .

Hey, m aybe he’s not racist folks . Maybe he just wanted to know how Clint Eastwood felt in Gran Torino. More than likely though, he’s racist racist .