'Nothing is More Heartbreaking' Obama Says of The Kobe Bryant Tragedy During NBA All-Star Weekend

President Barack Obama (L) talks with Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers while filling care packages during a NBA Cares service event at the Boys and Girls Club December 2010 in Washington, DC. Bryant and all the members of the 2010 NBA Championship Lakers team volunteered on projects at the club before being honored by the president for their victory. Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Forever President Barack Hussein Obama blew into The Windy City this week to take part in the All Star Weekend festivities.

As a speaker of the NBA’s Newsmaker Brunch on Saturday, #44 reflected on the recent passing of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

“That loss is something I know many are still grappling with,” Obama said. “Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who called the speech “ moving and emotional” captured some of his remarks on video and posted to Instagram.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the former president also participated in a panel discussion alongside players Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and ESPN’s Mike Wilbon.

“Barack Obama reflected on his last convo with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant,” ESPN reporter Marc J. Spears tweeted, “saying the late Lakers star told him he didn’t miss basketball because he was focused on being great off the court.”

Advertisement

The 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion won his last two NBA titles in 2009 and 2010 – the first two years Obama was in the White House.