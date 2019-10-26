Not With The F@#$ery: Kamala Harris Backs Out Of Presidential Forum After Trump Receives Criminal Justice Award from HBCU

Kamala Harris may be alright after all.

She’s not down with the f#$% shit and she sure ain’t drinking Kanye Kardashian Kool Aid.

The Democratic presidential hopeful announced she will skip a planned appearance at South Carolina’s Benedict College — the same HBCU that honored Poor POTUS for his criminal justice efforts.

Ummmmm.

Yes. That is correct.

On Friday, Donald John delivered the keynote address at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum, hosted at the historically black college where he also received the Bipartisan Justice Award for his efforts to pass the First Step Act on federal prison reform.

Harris, who received the same honor in 2016, was scheduled to attend the second day of the forum but said Friday she had jettisoned her plans.

She pointed to Trump’s inclusion at the event as well as the fact that the White House invited only 10 students from Benedict College to attend his keynote speech. The student population is reportedly 2,090.

Ain’t that about a beyotch?

“As the only candidate who attended an HBCU, I know the importance that these spaces hold for young Black Americans,” the California senator said in a statement.

“Today, when it became clear Donald Trump would receive an award after decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent Black Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk, and then learned all but ten Benedict students are excluded from participating, I cannot in good faith be complicit in papering over his record.”

Now, that’s truly a word!

Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis responded to the backlash in an exclusive interview with HBCU Digest (of all places), noting that the Columbia, South Carolina-based higher learning institution did not personally extend the invitation to Trump for the forum, which was organized by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center.

That organization, of which she is very much a part, is comprised of a bipartisan group of Black leaders across the country.

“I think people’ s emotional reactions to Donald Trump and the misunderstanding of how this came to be ― the idea that we extended a personal invitation to Donald Trump to come to an HBCU campus ― have caused people to be a little irrational,” Artis said.

Emotional reactions?



What about his long record of racism — alone — against black people.

And still no acknowledgment or contrition.



Did this black woman not see “When They See Us” on Netflix?



That seems very “Birdbox” of her.



Is this really happening with The Blacks in 2019?

On Saturday, AmeriKKKa’s favorite president started in on Harris via his chosen communication platform: Twitter.

“Badly failing presidential candidate @KamalaHarris will not go to a very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I received a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice legislation, which greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVR is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans!”

Not taking any tea for the fever, the proud Howard University alumnae clapped back at Trump — who earlier this week compared the impeachment investigation as a “lynching.”

“My whole life I’ve fought for justice and for the people — something you’d know nothing about. The only part of criminal justice you can claim credit for is the “criminal” part.

Looks like that soul sista is just the one to gather Trump all the way up.





