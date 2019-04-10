Photo: iStock

There’s the old adage that good things come in threes:



Huey, Dewey and Louie.

Screenshot: DisneyXD/YouTube

Snap, Crackle and Pop.



Photo: Getty

Or perhaps the Holy Trinity itself: Destiny’s Child.



But for a U.K. grocery chain selling a trio of chocolate ducks just in time for Easter, what came in threes was the latest trite display of what is too often the triumvirate of racism: disrespect, disregard and degradation.

Meet Crispy, Fluffy and Ugly, three little duckies — but why the brown (milk chocolate) and black (dark chocolate) ones got to be designated “crispy” and “ugly” tho?

The chocolate ducklings were on sale at the Waitrose grocery chain in the U.K. The chain pulled the duckies and revised the labeling, but not before getting a number of complaints, including one from @livia_aliberti.

“Overheard women saying ‘this is not right,’ I agree, doesn’t look good at all,” she tweeted.

In a statement to CNN, Waitrose offered an apology:

“We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offence,” reads the statement. “We removed the product from sale several weeks ago while we changed the labeling and our ducklings are now back on sale.”

Le sigh.