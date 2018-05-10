Screenshot: Anthony Wall (Facebook)

A burly bitch of a Warsaw, N.C., police officer brutally arrested a 22-year-old black man at a Waffle House, just hours after he escorted his 16-year-old sister to her prom on May 5.

According to WTVD-TV, Anthony Wall got into an argument with servers, and an employee hit the panic alarm. During the confrontation with the officer, he says, his need to breathe was the reason he resisted the officer.

“I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat, and that’s when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me,” Wall told WTVD. Wall did accept responsibility for the argument with the employees, but he does not feel that the officer was justified in using the force he used.

In the video, you can hear the person filming the incident state that the officer is in the wrong and that she’s glad she’s catching it on camera. But according to Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland, people on social media tend to blow things out of proportion.

“I wish people would not blow things out of proportion and not let one situation create any additional situations,” Southerland said. The officer involved in the arrest has not been identified, and Southerland stated that the incident is under investigation.

You know, what’s a little choke hold got to do with it? Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for arguing with the Waffle House employees.