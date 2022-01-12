Black Femicide US is a non-profit organization that was created in 2015 to track and bring awareness to the violence and murders against Black women and girls in the United States, according to their Instagram and Twitter pages.

Advertisement

The founder is Rosalind Paige, a nurse and mother from Little Rock, Arkansas. She has been researching the killing of Black women and girls since 2015 and says a Black woman is killed every 10 hours, according to WJLA.



Recently, Paige has noticed a negative change in her research.



Per the story, “In October of 2020 at that point, it was every six hours. And I stated to myself that, ok I can’t just be behind a monitor doing this research for myself. This really needs to start getting out in public. So I started using the hashtag #everysixhours,” she told 7News.

According to WJLA, Paige has started to organize and rally supporters across the country for marches to bring awareness about the constant violence against Black women and her next stop is Washington DC in September to call on lawmakers to make a difference.

More From KATV:

“I’m still waiting on the FBI to compile their numbers and if it’s on par with 2020, that means I’m looking at maybe an increase by anywhere from 200 to 250 additional victims,” Page said… According to FBI statistics, Page’s research does come close to what they have recorded. In 2020, they reported 1,440 Black women were murdered. Page also discovered last year in the state, 27 of 33 Black women were killed in central Arkansas. She also said in the last couple of years, she’s noticed an increase in domestic violence. According to Page, through her Black Femicide US Twitter page, she consistently posts those deaths hoping to help the impacted families from their loss. Recently, Page was recognized by The Washington Post and MSNBC but told KATV she prefers her work be kept behind the scenes.

Page thinks the overall murder of Black people is undercovered and used the disappearance of Gabby Petito as an example. While Petito, a white woman, received national media coverage, Jelani Day and the disappearance of other people of color did not receive as much attention, according to KATV.

“I’m hoping that the march and being here in Arkansas, legislators will hear this, we can start working together and hopefully they’ll approach me to start talking about the issues that I see,” she said.