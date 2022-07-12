You really can’t make this shit up.



Joe Biden’s approval rating is on the decline and this just only makes it worse. During a speech in San Antonio, Texas on Monday at “Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity,” First Lady Jill Biden likened Hispanic people to tacos. It was a botched attempt to honor Raul Yzaguirre, who is president of Latino civil rights advocacy group UnidosUS.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”



Biden also pronounced bodegas as “bogedas.” Backlash soon followed, with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists issuing a statement about Biden’s ignorance:

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region. NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to (take) the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

After the speech, UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía ignored the controversy and tweeted that the group was “honored” to host Biden and said: “She has been a great educator in, and a great amiga to, our community for years. Privileged to call her a friend.”

In March 2021, Biden also faced backlash for mispronouncing the “Sí se puede” (Yes we can), during a speech to farmworkers in Delano, California. A new Quinnipiac opinion poll found that 26% of Hispanic people approve of President Biden’s performance, down from 55% just last year.

The first lady should have just sat there quietly and ate her food.