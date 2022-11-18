Another day, another inane thing to come out of Herschel Walker’s mouth. While giving a campaign speech on Wednesday, the Republican candidate for US Senate commented: “I don’t want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf.”

Like several other of his speeches, no one could decipher the tangent he went off on. Walker’s speech took place in McDonough as he recalled a film he recently saw that struck a nerve with him—but no one actually knows why. “Fright Night, Freak Night, or some type of night, ”, he said trying to recall the title. Of course, he didn’t stop there.

“I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So, I don’t want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf.”

The video of his remarks quickly went viral because of how incoherent he was. Walker is also still throwing jabs at his opponent, Raphael Warnock. He commented that the vampire in the movie he saw was “looking real good in his black suit.”

“Whoa, that sounds like Senator Warnock, doesn’t it?” Walker quipped. He then told the audience to “have faith,” even though it was used as a broad term. “It is time for us to have faith,” he explained. “We gotta have faith in our fellow brothers. Gotta have faith in this country. We gotta have faith in elected officials. And right now that’s the reason I’m here.”

Raphael Warnock, who currently holds the position as Georgia senator, outpolled Walker last week. However, he did not pass 50% of the vote. According to state law, a runoff will be held on December 6. This means that Walker will have plenty of time to babble on about more things that make sense only to him.