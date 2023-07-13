No Deal: SAG-AFTRA Actors, WGA Writers Set to Strike Simultaneously for the 1st Time in 60 Years

As the clock struck midnight on Thursday, the contract between SAG-AFTRA (the labor union that represents over 160,000 actors, artists, and more) and the AMPTP ( Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), unfortunately expired. And consequently, so did talks of negotiation for a fair and equitable deal as neither side was able to reach a new agreement.

Now, for the first time in 60 years, SAG-AFTRA will go on strike at the same time as the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America). The SAG-AFTRA National Board’s official vote to move forward with the strike is set to take place shortly before noon on Thursday with picketing expected to begin on Friday, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

In a statement to the union following the contract’s expiration, SAG-AFTRA President and The Nanny star Fran Drescher said:

“SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Added National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland: “The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry’s business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That’s not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor.”

“Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members’ resolve, as they are about to fully discover,” they concluded.

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, this unprecedented move will undoubtedly have a ripple effect in Hollywood and various industries. Specifically, for the actors represented by the union, beginning on Friday they:

Cannot participate in any more TV/film productions in the U.S. and globally

Cannot participate in any promotional events like press junkets, premieres, and fan events (like the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con)

Cannot post anything promoting their work on social media

During a call between nearly 150 top Hollywood PR agencies and SAG-AFTRA, disclaimers will also have to be made by respective actor’s publicists on any junket press that was held before the strike deadline, according to TheWrap. Additionally, the contingency plan between Fox and the Television Academy to postpone the 75th annual Primetime Emmys will now have be decided on expeditiously seeing as how the strike may not be resolved by the original September 18 date.