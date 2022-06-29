Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle back in 2020, was reportedly unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to injuries he sustained the day before.

Per Rolling Stone, Holder was assaulted sometime Monday afternoon after leaving a Los Angeles courtroom. According to his public defender Aaron Jansen, he was attacked by two inmates who left him with a swollen face, swollen eye and a razor cut to the back of his head which requiring three staples.

Holder, a member of the Rollin’ 60s gang, as was Hussle, is supposed to be kept away from other inmates when traveling for court cases due to the high profile nature of the case so it remains to be seen just how this attack was able to happen.

In spite of this ordeal, Holder is expected to be back in court on Wednesday morning for what is expected to be the last day of evidence in his trial. Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday, where cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom.

As previously reported by The Root, Holder is accused of shooting Hussle at least ten times in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. In May 2019, Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.