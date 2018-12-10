Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty has been living good these days, at least one would assume so, as his girlfriend is international pop star Nicki Minaj.

Advertisement

40-year-old Petty also happens to be, again, a convicted sex offender. Minaj, for her part, is standing by her man.

After Minaj’s public claiming of her new main squeeze TMZ learned that Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995, after he used a sharp object to force a then-16-year-old girl into having sex with him. Petty served nearly four years in a New York state prison. Petty was subsequently convicted of first-degree manslaughter, which cost him another seven years behind bars until his 2013 release.

Minaj, who has been single since her relationship with fellow artist Meek Mill, doesn’t seem to mind.



Advertisement

Responding to a post made by a fan, (a fan who thought it appropriate to guess the race of Petty’s victim, no less) Minaj told her side.

“He was 15, she was 16…in a relationship,” Minaj said. “But go awf, internet. Y’all can’t run my life.”

Advertisement

Minaj’s public support for her boyfriend comes months after her 6ix9ine-assisted single, “FEFE,” angered hardcore fans and casual listeners alike. 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, plead guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance on October 20, 2015.

Minaj, who was barred from performing with the currently incarcerated Hernandez at the MTV VMAs, responded to controversy over their collaboration with support.

“Danny, I love you and am praying for you, your Mother, daughter & her Mom during this time.,” she wrote via Instagram.

Advertisement

Anyone notice a pattern?