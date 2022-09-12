It’s been almost a year since Garcelle Beauvais and the cast of The Real sat down with Jennifer Hough, the woman at the center of sexual assault accusations against Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty. But that didn’t stop Nicki from blasting the Real Housewife and her 15-year-old son, Jax, on her radio show on Sunday.

For those who don’t know, Hough accused Petty of sexually assaulting her at knifepoint when they were both sixteen years old in 1994. Petty was later convicted of first-degree attempted rape but not for assault. According to records obtained by The Blast, Petty denied Hough’s allegations at the time.

On The Real, Hough shared her concerns about coming forward against Minaj’s Husband. “I don’t want to be afraid anymore,” she told the hosts. “So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

At the time of the interview, Hough was suing Petty and Minaj for harassment and intimidation, according to The Daily Beast. But despite the fact that this interview went down last year, Minaj chose Sunday to go after Beauvais and her son for her discussion with Hough. Jax has also been receiving a barrage of racist and demeaning messages over the last few weeks.

“Now this lady is on the Real Housewives talking about, ‘Leave my son alone!” said Minaj on her radio show, according to Yahoo Sports. “Bitch, if you can’t stand to feel the mother fucking heat, then get the fuck out the kitchen bitch.”

Minaj continued to go after the actress and the mother of three. “Did you care about my mother fucking son, bitch,” said Minaj. “I see why that white man left you, bitch.”

Beauvais has yet to respond to Minaj’s comments. But, it seems likely that the rant will bring the allegations made against Petty back to the surface.