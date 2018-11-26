Photo: Joe Sargent (Getty Images)

Because the NFL, much like America, is a fair place that doesn’t see color, there has to be another reason that Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has been drug tested some six times since joining the team at the end of September.



According to Bleacher Report, Reid, who just so happens to have been the second player to kneel alongside former teammate Colin Kaepernick and who is also named in Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL, has played in eight games and he’s been tested six times, the most recent of which came after Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“This is supposed to be a random system,” Reid said Sunday. “It doesn’t feel very random.”

Reid added that before Sunday’s test he was just tested on Nov. 8 and all of the tests aren’t going to result in anything since Reid notes he’s clean.

“They’re not going to catch me on anything,” he said at the time, per Panthers beat writer Marcel Louis-Jacques.

This random drug testing, which looks a lot like the random bag search at the airport that just so happens to befall Muslim travelers or the random smell of weed that always seems to be emanating out of brothers’ cars when pulled over by police, wouldn’t have anything to do with the fact that Reid is still kneeling and refused to drop his collusion case despite being back in the NFL.

In fact, Reid is one of few players who is still kneeling this NFL season:

Bleacher Report notes that there is no evidence that anything Reid has done to protest the unjust killings of unarmed black men, women and children at the hands of the police have any connection with the selective drug test that always seems to fall on him, but here’s to noting that Reid’s former teammate, Kaepernick, should have no problem winning his collusion case after Washington’s football team signed Mark “Butt Fumble” Sanchez to back some other has been.

