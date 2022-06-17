The suspension that the NFL is seeking to hand down to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is significant because he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to the Washington Post.



Earlier, this week, the Browns quarterback broke his three-month silence hours after two more lawsuits were planned against Watson. During the conference, he said, “Like I said, I never assaulted anyone or I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”

The NFL is looking to hand down a suspension of one full season for Watson. While that full-season suspension is not confirmed, the suspension will be “significant,” according to the Washington Post.

More from the Washington Post:

Watson faces 24 active civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The allegations include making inappropriate comments, exposing himself and forcing his penis on women’s hands during massage therapy sessions. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Two grand juries in Texas declined to charge Watson with a crime. The NFL is preparing to present the findings of its investigation to Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who is the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association under the current version of the conduct policy.

The NFL hopes the entire disciplinary process for Watson is completed before training camp, which starts July 27 for the Browns, according to the Washington Post.

Accusers of Watson detailed some of their “mortifying” stories on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. The episode centered around Ashley Solis and Kyla Hates, two out of the 24 women with a civil lawsuit against Watson in Texas, where he once played quarterback for the Houston Texans.