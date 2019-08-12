Photo: Justin Berl (Getty Images)

The NFL preseason has just begun and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is already the league’s No. 1 suspect of hiding drugs in his urine. The supposedly random drug testing in the NFL has a list of players to choose from, yet somehow Reid keeps ending up being tested.



On Sunday, Reid took to Twitter to note that the NFL’s obsession with his urine has continued this year.

“Two weeks into camp, two ‘random’ PED tests,” Reid said in the tweet, USA Today reports. Reid also noted that he’s had “3 ‘randoms’ this league year.”

Advertisement

The NFL league year began March 13, the newspaper reports.

Surely this has nothing to do with the fact that Reid is good friends with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. And this couldn’t be in retaliation for Reid being one of the first players to kneel alongside his former teammate to protest the police brutality in black communities.

Advertisement

Last season, Reid noted that he’d been targeted by the league after he signed with the Panthers. “On Dec. 17, 2018, Reid tweeted he had been selected for random testing for the seventh time since joining Carolina,” USA Today reports.

Even Reid’s teammates and coaches note that Reid’s testing has been extreme.

Coach Ron Rivera said that “if my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket.” Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith added, “It’s very excessive.”

Advertisement

And this, my friends, is how white supremacy works. It’s never an overt action; just enough microaggressions to make you want to punch a hole in a wall.



