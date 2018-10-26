Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

The blue wave is coming. And if the midterms turn out in favor of Democrats, well, seats will flip and in the end, the good guys (fine, the lesser of two evils) will take control of Congress.



One of the biggest promises being made by the Democrats is that they will subpoena President Trump’s tax returns—you know the ones that he’s refused to show because then Americans will finally see how much Russia has PayPal’d him.

According to the New York Daily News, “House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said recently that Democrats will demand the president’s tax returns, which he has refused to release despite multiple reports about ‘dubious’ tax schemes and illicit income, if they take back the House in November.”

Requesting the president’s tax returns is “one of the first things we’d do—that’s the easiest thing in the world,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month. “That’s nothing.”

During a live interview hosted by the Washington Post, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was asked about the possibility of Trump being forced to show his work.

Advertisement

“Then they’ll be trapped into appealing to the Supreme Court, and we’ll see whether or not the Kavanaugh fight was worth it,” Gingrich said, the Daily News reports.



Well, the implication here is....Hell, we all know what Newt is saying. We knew it when Kavanaugh’s name randomly appeared as a frontrunner for the job. We knew it when all of the Congressional white boys went apeshit over the way that Kavanaugh was treated during a sexual-assault investigation in which he was the accused, not the accuser. We knew it when the Congressional frat boys pushed to get him confirmed.

Kavanaugh is a loyalist and a Trump guy. If this makes its way to the Supreme Court, expect Kavanaugh to do whatever he can to make sure he protects Trump. It’s always been expected that Kavanaugh would lean right, but I think it’d be downright foolish to assume that Kavanaugh isn’t leaning on a Trump body pillow when he sleeps at night.

Advertisement

Here’s to hoping that the blue wave settles over Congress and that the Dems do demand that the president of the United States show his taxes (which, until Trump, was standard) if for nothing else then it will expose Kavanaugh as being in Trump’s pocket.