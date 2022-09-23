On Thursday, the mayor of New York City stated that he plans on building hangar-sized tents as transient shelter for thousands of migrants who were sent there by Republican governors. Their attempt to agitate federal border policies places unprecedented pressure on a city that is already struggling with housing their homeless population.

“This is not an everyday homelessness crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that requires a different approach,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday. He also shared that New York had opened 23 emergency shelters — and was considering 38 more — to assist those bused into the city.

In addition, New York just opened a new intake center—which cost millions of dollars—to help those in need get acclimated. The very first tent is supposed to be placed in an isolated corner of the Bronx, which is a parking lot at a well known beach on Long Island Sound. Other options for placement are also being explored.

These provisions, which city officials are calling “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” would only provide shelter for the migrants for a maximum of four days while other arrangements would be sought.

Just a few days ago, Adams faced criticism for suggesting that homeless people be placed on cruise ships as shelters were nearing capacity. Nearly 12,000 migrants have come to New York City since May. Adams claims that about 2,500 of them were sent on buses by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

“As has been mentioned over and over again, this is a right-to-shelter city,”

Adams had previously stated. “And we’re going to fulfill our obligations.”