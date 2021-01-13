New York City to Trump: Everything You Own Is in a Box to the Left

Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

Add New York City to the long list of people and places that are no longer fucking with the lame duck president. And all it took was a failed insurrection for it to happen because I guess the migrant children in cages just weren’t upsetting enough.



Anyway, New York City, Trump’s former home away from Hell, is looking to end its business relationships with the Trump Organization after last week’s violent and vicious attack on the Capitol by Y’all Qaeda.



CNN Business notes that the House impeachment hearing isn’t the only eviction happening on this Wednesday, as New York City announced its “plans to immediately end the Trump Organization’s contracts to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, the Central Park Carousel and the Wollman and Lasker ice skating rinks.”



Advertisement

“The attacks on our Capitol killed a police officer, left four rioters dead, exposed lawmakers to Covid-19 and threatened the constitutional transfer of power,” the city said in a statement issued Wednesday morning, CNN Business reports. “They were a national abomination. We’re reviewing whether legal grounds exist in light of these new circumstances to terminate concessions with the Trump Organization.”



But what about that wall and calling Mexicans rapists, doe???



Whatever. A number of private businesses have also found a conscious as they no longer want to do business with a man who will insight violence on the Capitol, but are seemingly fine with a president who openly talks about sexually assaulting women.



Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank have also bailed on Trump. So has credit card processor Stripe, which noted that they will no longer process credit card payments for the Trump campaign.



“Shopify, which stopped operating online stores for both the Trump Organization and the campaign and the PGA of America, which announced it is pulling a major golf tournament from one of Trump’s courses,” CNN Business reports.

Advertisement

Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), which “has handled several office and retail properties for the Trump Organization including New York City’s Trump Tower, Trump Plaza, the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago” said it “has made the decision to no longer do business with The Trump Organization,” according to a company spokesperson.



Advertisement

“Inciting an insurrection against the US government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, Wednesday. “The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.”



Apparently, news organizations had trouble finding anyone of importance inside the Trump Organization, so they had to settle for Eric Trump.



Advertisement

“Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts,” the little known Trump said in a statement. “The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight it vigorously.”



Uh, good luck with that.

