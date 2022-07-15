New York Attorney General Letitia James is showing the Trump family a little empathy in the wake of yesterday’s death of family matriarch Ivana Trump.

James, who is investigating former president Donald Trump’s real estate development company for potential civil infractions, agreed to move scheduled depositions with the embattled ex-prez, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, Reuters reported. The three had been scheduled for depositions, which the Trump family had tried to avoid, beginning today. Those depositions are now slated for next week.



In January, James said the investigation had uncovered significant evidence the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values to obtain favorable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks. The Trumps had sought to avoid questioning. Their depositions will not be conducted in public.

The Trumps have tried multiple ways to slow down or stop James’ investigation of their family business. In May, a panel of judges from the New York Supreme Court ordered the Trumps to comply with a subpoena to be deposed in the case. Donald Trump was later held in contempt for not responding to a separate subpoena and fined $110,000.



Ivana Trump, 73, died on Thursday at her home in Manhattan. Her cause of death was not known but the New York Times reported that officials were looking into the possibility that she fell down a set of stairs.



She was the first of Donald Trump’s three wives and mother of three of Donald Trump’s five children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. Donald Trump has another daughter, Tiffany Trump, with his second wife Marla Maples and a son, Barron, with third wife Melania Trump.

