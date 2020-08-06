New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA Over Fraud Accusations: 'No Organization Is Above the Law'

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference announcing a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA on August 06, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Michael M. Santiago ( Getty Images )

If “you know you done fucked up, right?” was a mood, it would look something like this:

Advertisement

CBNC reports that New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to dismantle the National Rifle Association, presumably because they’re a domestic terrorist organization, in a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

From CBNC:



According to the lawsuit, the senior leadership of the NRA squandered millions in donations on personal trips, private jets and expensive meals. The failure to lawfully manage the organization’s funds contributed to losses of $64 million over three years, the suit says. James is asking the court to dissolve the NRA and require each of the current and former executives named in the suit to pay full restitution. The suit argues that the four executives, including CEO Wayne LaPierre, shouldn’t be permitted to ever again serve on the board of a New York charity.

Advertisement

And here I thought all the NRA did was buy off politicians, harass Congress, and attribute increasingly violent mass shootings to “political correctness” and the media.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

Except for the Trump Administration—but you knew that already.

Much like the rest of the country, the NRA has spent its 2020 battling a financial crisis: Over 200 staff members have been laid off or furloughed. But the difference here is that the NRA was out here bad before COVID-19 put the world in a rear-naked choke, as The Guardian reports that the late John McCain’s pride and joy had its imminent demise expedited by a steep decline in revenue, exorbitant spending and political infighting.



Advertisement

“The widespread COVID layoffs and furloughs have further harmed both the NRA’s legal capacity and political influence beyond what was already a troubling deterioration,” an anonymous NRA official told The Guardian in June. The official then called the NRA’s inability to make it rain on politicians for the rest of the year “deeply concerning.”



I, for one, take tremendous joy in this lawsuit being filed and can’t wait to do the Bankhead Bounce on the NRA’s corpse.



Advertisement

In response, the NRA has dismissed the lawsuit as a “baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment,” and issued the following temper tantrum via Twitter:

Advertisement

Let me know how that whole “prevail” thing works out for y’all, especially when going up against a Black woman. But presumably, the NRA can now use some of those same thoughts and prayers they boorishly offer every time there’s a mass shooting.

Advertisement

You won’t be missed.

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!